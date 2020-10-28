Pet Project: Louie

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project feature is a black and white domestic shorthair cat named Louie.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager, Aimee Everett said Louie is looking for a home with no other cats and that he’s super playful and feisty and has a huge personality.

If you’re interested in taking Louie home and making him a part of your forever family, click here to contact the center.

