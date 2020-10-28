Rental Assistance Program still has millions to disperse

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A program that can help Anchorage residents pay their rent or mortgages still has over $5 million to disperse, according to United Way of Anchorage Director Clark Halvorson, who said demand is also very high.

“Currently, we have three new applicants every 15 minutes coming in and asking for assistance,” said Halvorson. “And we are now about three weeks out from being able to meet with those applicants.”

Halvorson said the program has dispersed $6.3 million of the $12 million in COVID-19 relief funds authorized by the Anchorage Assembly. The remaining money must be distributed before the end of the year.

People who’ve been impacted financially by COVID-19 can receive three months of rental payments for a maximum of $3,000. The checks are made out directly to landlords or banks.

To make sure the funds are getting to all the people who need them, United Way, which administers the program, is trying a new approach. They are actively seeking out landlords who might have tenants who could qualify.

“We had a lot of people coming in individually, but we felt we might be missing some of those who might be not aware of the program,” said Halvorson. “So we have a new process where we are reaching out to landlords, because it’s a challenge for the landlords too, to make sure that they have their payments coming in.”

Tenants can still apply directly for the funds which involve an in-person interview at Lutheran Social Services. But in the new approach, landlords can reach out to their own tenants who are struggling and submit the paperwork themselves.

“So if you have a landlord that has five units, we will work with that landlord to get all the information for those five tenants and put all of those through the process together rather than have each one of them individually come in and go through the process," Halvorson said.

Halvorson said that will usually result in getting checks out much faster. The best way to get information about the program, whether you are a landlord or a tenant, is to call 2-1-1.

