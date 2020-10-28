Advertisement

Spenard bar offers special cocktail with proceeds going to friend’s cancer relief fund

Carissa Pearce taking her first sip of the Fiori D'Italia original cocktail named after her. They're being sold to help cover costs of her medical bills while she battles cancer.
Carissa Pearce taking her first sip of the Fiori D'Italia original cocktail named after her. They're being sold to help cover costs of her medical bills while she battles cancer.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Folks who frequent Fiori D’Italia are well aware of how good a cocktail Ylli Ferati can pour. During October, one drink on the menu has been raising toasts, as well as money, for a friend going through hard times.

Carissa Pearce said she first walked into Fiori D’Italia a little over five years ago. At the time, she was looking for bars to write cocktail stories and reviews for “Tales of the Cocktail.” She said she got her exceptional beverage and some really good company in the process.

"After he made me my first cocktail, I realized he was legit so I started coming here more often,” she said of Ferati.

After years of trading secrets, helping each other perfect cocktail recipes and having some good talks while they drank them, they really got to know each other.

One day in May, Ferati said he got a call from Pearce with terrible news. She had developed serious colon cancer. She said she’s already gone through one round of chemo and radiation, a massive surgery and, next week, she starts another four months of chemo.

All of a sudden, Pearce had costly medical bills. She said she had to take a month off work and ran out of paid time off.

Ferati said he thought about what he could do to help his friend and favored customer. He remembered some of the things they’d done together in the world of cocktails.

“For me, I’ve seen her help me with events,” he said, “we’ve done a couple charity events. One of my favorite things to do with her was Negroni Week.”

He said Negroni Week is a global event where bars and cocktail mixers come up with drinks to donate proceeds to various charities. They were actually supposed to do it again this year, but the COVID-9 pandemic canceled it.

Instead, Ferati started an event this month with Negroni being part of the inspiration.

So he came up with “Carissa’s Cocktail” composed of some of her favorite ingredients, including a rose-infused brandy created by Ferati’s mother, rose limoncello and champagne.

Based on the look on Pearce’s face when she took her first sip of it, it’s pretty delicious.

It cost $20 a pour with every penny going to Pearce on Nov. 1 to help cover the cost of her bills and support her daughter and partner.

Ferati said he’s keeping the amount of money secret until he gives it to her, but it’s been wildly successful and supported thus far.

Pearce pointed out that the irony of being on the receiving end of a cocktail inspired charity is not lost on her, but it doesn’t take away from how grateful she is to have walked into the bar five years ago for that first drink.

“I feel so blessed and super grateful, and I come to tears just about every other day just thinking about the support that I’ve received from our Anchorage and Alaskan community,” she said.

Pearce also wants this life event for her to be a wake-up call to others. She said her cancer was caught late after doctors dismissed symptoms. Now, she says anyone who has any thought that they should, should get screened.

Those who want to help don’t have to go all the way to the bar to help the cause. There’s a Venmo account where donations can be sent to @Joel-Loosli.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halloween 2020: Picking your mask during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
There's a lot of masks to choose from, but would they protect you from COVID-19?

Community

Alaska Zoo holding its own presidential election

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:17 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
In a campaign won by most donations, two campaigns are heating up for the title of President of the Alaska Zoo

News

Friends, family reflect on life and legacy of Jack Roderick

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:58 AM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Former Anchorage Borough Mayor Jack Roderick died in mid-October at the age of 94.

Community

On Alaska Highway Day, recognizing African American soldiers and their contributions to historic roadway

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Oct. 25 is also known as Alaska Highway Day.

Latest News

Homelessness

Anchorage looks to increase non-congregate sheltering options for homeless population

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
As temperatures drop, more people are seeking shelter, leading to what Anchorage’s homeless coordinator Nancy Burke called a “challenging position” for the city. On some nights, there wasn’t enough space at the emergency shelter inside the Sullivan Arena, which is the only shelter currently open for referrals. People had to be added to a waitlist or turned away.

News

Winter marks the end of outdoor seating at restaurants

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:27 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The pandemic and mandates have been making business extremely difficult for restaurants. Now, mother nature brings on more challenges.

Community

WATCH: Women’s March and Trump Rally take place in Wasilla

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:32 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
The two groups have mostly opposing views, but did share one similar message: get out and vote.

News

Introducing the new 2021 Fur Rondy pin

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:23 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
The 2021 festival runs from February 26 - March 7.

Community

Online format brings new accessibility to annual Elders and Youth Conference

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:09 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Participants are able to join in from all over the state.

News

Weekend search taking place for missing Nome woman

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
More than a month after she disappeared, the search for Florence Okpealuk of Nome is again kicking into high gear.