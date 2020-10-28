Unofficial election results report Glenda Ledford in slight lead for Wasilla mayor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unofficial results show Glenda Ledford holding a 20-vote lead over Doug Holler in Wasilla’s mayoral runoff election, held Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening’s initial count, Ledford leads with 183 votes, while Holler trails with 163 votes. The votes counted so far are votes that were cast Tuesday. A total of 423 outstanding provisional ballots still need to be counted. That includes early, absentee by-mail, questioned and special needs votes.

Of the absentee by-mail votes, 232 ballots were sent out, but only 131 were received as of Tuesday. The remaining 101 ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday’s date and received by Friday for the vote to count.

The Wasilla City Council is to confirm the election results at its special meeting on Friday. Unofficial results will be updated as votes are counted.

The elected mayor will take office on Nov. 2.

