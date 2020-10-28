Advertisement

Unofficial election results report Glenda Ledford in slight lead for Wasilla mayor

Glenda Ledford and Doug Holler are in a runoff election to be Wasilla's next mayor.
Glenda Ledford and Doug Holler are in a runoff election to be Wasilla's next mayor.(Heather Hintze)
By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unofficial results show Glenda Ledford holding a 20-vote lead over Doug Holler in Wasilla’s mayoral runoff election, held Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening’s initial count, Ledford leads with 183 votes, while Holler trails with 163 votes. The votes counted so far are votes that were cast Tuesday. A total of 423 outstanding provisional ballots still need to be counted. That includes early, absentee by-mail, questioned and special needs votes.

Of the absentee by-mail votes, 232 ballots were sent out, but only 131 were received as of Tuesday. The remaining 101 ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday’s date and received by Friday for the vote to count.

The Wasilla City Council is to confirm the election results at its special meeting on Friday. Unofficial results will be updated as votes are counted.

The elected mayor will take office on Nov. 2.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rental Assistance Program still has millions of dollars to disperse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
A rental assistance program to help landlords and tenants still has millions to distribute

News

As Alaska’s COVID-19 cases spike, some lawmakers renew call for statewide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
With Alaska reporting two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday and the second highest daily case count yet, some lawmakers are once again calling on Gov. Mike Dunleavy to implement a statewide mask mandate.

News

Fact Checker: Don Young’s disaster-themed attack ad against Alyse Galvin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of campaign ads.

News

Mat-Su Borough Assembly changes absentee by-mail voting requirements

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Due to the witness signature requirement now waived on Alaska absentee ballot envelopes, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has changed its absentee by-mail voting requirements to become more consistent with the state’s requirements.

Latest News

News

Mat-Su Health Foundation grants focus on food security, housing, health care during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Mat-Su Health Foundation has given out $1.2 million to non-profits that focus on food security, housing and health care.

News

Mat-Su Borough cancels individual assistance CARES grants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Mat-Su Borough will no longer give out $100 in individual assistance grants from its CARES Act funding.

News

Meet a 43-year-old Alaskan who overcame her fears and voted for the first time

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Meet a 43-year-old Juneau resident who overcame her anxieties about voting and cast a ballot for the first time this election.

News

ConocoPhillips’ plan for Willow Master Development Project in NPR-A approved

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Bureau of Land Management released its record of decision for the Willow Master Development Project Plan in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska Tuesday.

News

2 new deaths, 381 new COVID-19 cases reported by DHSS Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Alaska has seen COVID-19 daily cases in the triple digits for over a month.

News

The Alaska Zoo is holding its own presidential election

Updated: 12 hours ago
It’s a race that folks probably haven’t been dialed into as much as some of the other elections happening this year: President of the Animals at the Alaska Zoo. So far, two candidates are running intense campaigns to be announced the winner.