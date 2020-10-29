Advertisement

6 new deaths, 355 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases with 355 new cases and six new deaths reported Thursday. The spike in deaths comes as Alaska reported a spike in hospitalizations Wednesday. The new deaths bring the state total of COVID-19 deaths to 77.

There are currently 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional 22 people hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Six of the COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator. Available intensive care unit beds have continued to decrease with only 27 open statewide, according to the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard.

The majority of new cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 129 new cases in Anchorage, five new cases in Chugiak and 20 new cases in Eagle River.

The Department of Health and Social Services COVID-19 dashboard shows 349 of the new cases are in Alaska residents and six are in nonresidents. One nonresident case was reported in Anchorage, four were reported in Fairbanks and one was reported in Wasilla.

Alaska has seen over 300-plus daily cases for the past week and has seen daily cases in the triple digits for over a month. On Saturday, Alaska saw 353 new COVID-19 cases, which was the record high at the time. That record was quickly broken Sunday when Alaska reported 526 new COVID-19 cases.

DHSS has reported over 200 COVID-19 cases for 14 straight days, and the past six consecutive days have seen 300-plus COVID-19 cases reported.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 154
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 42
  • Kodiak: 13
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: Five
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Four
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 67
  • Utqiagvik: Four
  • Juneau: Seven
  • Ketchikan: Three
  • Petersburg: Two
  • Sitka: Two
  • Aleutians West Census Area: One
  • Bethel Census Area: 14
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: One
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 15

Editor’s note: This report is based on initial data. Check back for updates.

