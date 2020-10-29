Advertisement

Alaska cites technical glitches with releasing jobless aid

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Oct. 29, 2020
(AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy says technical glitches are to blame as the state works to distribute additional unemployment benefits to Alaskans.

He says the state understands the urgency behind distributing the funds. An executive order by President Donald Trump allowed for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for states to provide the extra $300 a week benefit after a $600 a week benefit approved by Congress to help those affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus expired over the summer.

Cathy Munoz, with the state labor department, says the department cannot use its unemployment insurance accounting and reporting structures to pay the FEMA money.

