Alaska group sues to block wolf trapping season on island

(AP) - An Alaska conservation group has filed a lawsuit to stop the state from reopening wolf trapping season on Prince of Wales Island.

CoastAlaska reported the lawsuit filed Monday by the Alaska Wildlife Alliance asks a judge to intervene in a proposal by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to open a 16-day trapping season next month. Rural residents eligible for federal subsistence will be able to hunt wolves from Oct. 31 until the end of November, while the state’s hunt for non-rural residents would not open.

Wolves are targeted because they prey on the island’s deer.

