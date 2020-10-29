Advertisement

Alaska group sues to block wolf trapping season on island

A wolf is seen in the snow in the mountains on Douglas Island, Alaska, on Saturday, April 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
A wolf is seen in the snow in the mountains on Douglas Island, Alaska, on Saturday, April 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:17 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An Alaska conservation group has filed a lawsuit to stop the state from reopening wolf trapping season on Prince of Wales Island.

CoastAlaska reported the lawsuit filed Monday by the Alaska Wildlife Alliance asks a judge to intervene in a proposal by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to open a 16-day trapping season next month. Rural residents eligible for federal subsistence will be able to hunt wolves from Oct. 31 until the end of November, while the state’s hunt for non-rural residents would not open.

Wolves are targeted because they prey on the island’s deer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State ECHO meeting, governor’s press conference diverge in concerns over COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The state on Wednesday provided multiple updates — and different perspectives — regarding resources, response and reaction to climbing COVID-19 case numbers.

News

Remote learning extended for 35 KPBSD schools

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has extended remote learning for 35 schools as COVID-19 cases in the Kenai Peninsula continue to rise.

News

Brother Francis Shelter says no guests have tested positive for COVID-19 since early September

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Brother Francis Shelter says no guests have tested positive since early September

News

‘A new sense of energy’: UAA hockey schedule announced for upcoming season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team will begin its season this December with games against the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Minnesota State.

Latest News

News

7 missing in rural Alaska after traveling by boat

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Search efforts are ongoing for seven individuals who did not return after traveling by boat to Quinhagak last week.

News

Houston small business owners question city’s use of CARES Act funds to renovate City Hall

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Houston mayor and city council have approved more than $800,000 of federal funds to go toward an addition and renovation at City Hall.

News

Alaska white supremacist gang members face additional charges

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
According to the superseding indictment, the 1488s are a “violent prison-based gang operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska and elsewhere.”

News

Watch: Gov. Mike Dunleavy holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source
Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be joined by state health officials to discuss COVID-19 in Alaska at a press conference Wednesday.

News

Anchorage Health Department issues public health advisory

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The Anchorage Health Department and Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson have issued a new public health advisory.

News

Trump administration to open Tongass National Forest to logging

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Approximately 9.3 million acres of land controlled by the federal government will now be open for timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction.