Alaska white supremacist gang members face additional charges

(WILX)
By Malia Barto
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Alaska members of a white supremacist gang, known as the 1488s, are facing additional charges in a superseding indictment.

A joint investigation of the gang has been ongoing since late 2017. A news release from U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder Wednesday reports that the 1488s have been charged as a criminal organization that has been involved in illegal activity such as narcotics distribution, arson, obstruction of justice and acts of violence including murder, assault and kidnapping.

Felicia King, 55, of Wasilla and Justin Eaton, 45, of Anchorage are two new defendants added to the superseding indictment. Felicia King was charged with accessory after allegedly participating in the beating, kidnapping and murder of Michael Staton in August 2017.

Eaton, also known as “Skulls,” had previously been charged for allegedly having possession of a firearm as a felon, in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy and the alleged participation of kidnapping and assaulting a former 1488s member in April 2017.

In the original 2019 indictment, Filthy Fuhrer, formerly known as Timothy Lobdell, 42, Roy Naughton, 40, Glen Baldwin, 37, Craig King, 53, Beau Cook, 32, and Colter O’Dell, 26, were all charged for alleged murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering, assault in aid of racketeering, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit assault and kidnapping in aid of racketeering. All, except for Cook, were additionally charged in a RICO conspiracy as well.

According to the superseding indictment, the 1488s are a “violent prison-based gang operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska and elsewhere.”

Nazi-derived symbols have been used by members to identify their affiliation with the gang. A coveted tattoo of an iron cross superimposed of a swastika was worn by “made” members: those who committed an act of violence on behalf of the gang to receive full “membership” into the gang.

According to the indictment, 1488s members and associates allegedly participated in illegal activities, including narcotics, trafficking and weapons trafficking. The group allegedly had written rules, distributed to members in and outside of Alaska.

“Violent, race-motivated gangs don’t belong in Alaska’s communities, and those who engage in such violence will be aggressively pursued and held accountable,” said Robert Britt, special agent in charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Today’s additional charges exemplify the FBI’s commitment in using a task force approach to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations wherever they may surface.”

The ongoing investigation of the gang is an effort between The FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Bureau of Investigation, District of Alaska U.S. Attorney’s Office Organized CrimeDivision, Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section. Additional investigative assistance included help from IRS Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Anchorage Police Department and the State of Alaska’s Department of Corrections.

