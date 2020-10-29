Advertisement

Chancellor Cathy Sandeen will leave UAA for president position in California

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Cathy Sandeen is leaving Alaska and heading to northern California to become the new president of California State University East Bay.

Cal State East Bay announced Sandeen had been appointed to the position online Thursday morning. Sandeen will replace the university’s current president who is retiring at the end of the year, according to a post on the Cal State East Bay’s website.

Sandeen posted about the move Thursday on UAA’s website. She wrote in part:

"While I am sad to leave this wonderful university and my friends and colleagues, I am excited to take on a new challenge at another public, open-access, urban-metropolitan university very similar to the University of Alaska Anchorage — one that is just miles from where I grew up and close to my family.

We have accomplished much together, and I am proud of how we withstood so many challenges — from earthquakes and financial exigency to program reviews and now a global pandemic. UAA is a stronger and more stable university based on the ingenuity and collaboration of all members of our community."

Sandeen is from Oakland, California. She began serving as chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage in September of 2018. She has led the university through several crises including the 2018 earthquake that resulted in campus closures, the large budget reduction from the state and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving forward, Sandeen says the University of Alaska Interim President, Pat Pitney, will name an interim chancellor for UAA. Her last day at UAA will be Jan. 3, 2021. The following day she will start her new role at Cal State East Bay.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

UAA shows off programs virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
High schoolers got to check out what UAA has to offer without even leaving their homes.

News

Alaska group sues to block wolf trapping season on island

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Alaska conservation group has filed a lawsuit to stop the state from reopening wolf trapping season on Prince of Wales Island.

News

State ECHO meeting, governor’s press conference diverge in concerns over COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The state on Wednesday provided multiple updates — and different perspectives — regarding resources, response and reaction to climbing COVID-19 case numbers.

News

Remote learning extended for 35 KPBSD schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has extended remote learning for 35 schools as COVID-19 cases in the Kenai Peninsula continue to rise.

Latest News

News

Brother Francis Shelter says no guests have tested positive for COVID-19 since early September

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Brother Francis Shelter says no guests have tested positive since early September

News

‘A new sense of energy’: UAA hockey schedule announced for upcoming season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team will begin its season this December with games against the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Minnesota State.

News

7 missing in rural Alaska after traveling by boat

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Search efforts are ongoing for seven individuals who did not return after traveling by boat to Quinhagak last week.

News

Houston small business owners question city’s use of CARES Act funds to renovate City Hall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Houston mayor and city council have approved more than $800,000 of federal funds to go toward an addition and renovation at City Hall.

News

Alaska white supremacist gang members face additional charges

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
According to the superseding indictment, the 1488s are a “violent prison-based gang operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska and elsewhere.”

News

Watch: Gov. Mike Dunleavy holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source
Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be joined by state health officials to discuss COVID-19 in Alaska at a press conference Wednesday.