Chancellor Cathy Sandeen will leave UAA for president position in California

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Cathy Sandeen is leaving Alaska and heading to northern California to become the new president of California State University East Bay.

Cal State East Bay announced Sandeen had been appointed to the position online Thursday morning. Sandeen will replace the university’s current president who is retiring at the end of the year, according to a post on the Cal State East Bay’s website.

Sandeen posted about the move Thursday on UAA’s website. She wrote in part:

"While I am sad to leave this wonderful university and my friends and colleagues, I am excited to take on a new challenge at another public, open-access, urban-metropolitan university very similar to the University of Alaska Anchorage — one that is just miles from where I grew up and close to my family.

We have accomplished much together, and I am proud of how we withstood so many challenges — from earthquakes and financial exigency to program reviews and now a global pandemic. UAA is a stronger and more stable university based on the ingenuity and collaboration of all members of our community."

Sandeen is from Oakland, California. She began serving as chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage in September of 2018. She has led the university through several crises including the 2018 earthquake that resulted in campus closures, the large budget reduction from the state and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving forward, Sandeen says the University of Alaska Interim President, Pat Pitney, will name an interim chancellor for UAA. Her last day at UAA will be Jan. 3, 2021. The following day she will start her new role at Cal State East Bay.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.