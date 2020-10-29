Advertisement

Inside the Gates: JBER’s wounded bald eagles still stand tall

The story behind two bald eagles being cared for near the 3rd Wing headquarters
JBER Eagle Aviary next to the Yukla memorial
JBER Eagle Aviary next to the Yukla memorial(Scott Gross)
By Scott Gross
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Right next to the Yukla Memorial on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is a large pen with two male bald eagles.

“Obviously they are the symbol of our nation,” Senior Airman Mackenzie Feldhausen, an Avionics technician with the 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, said.

Feldhausen is one of seven full-time volunteers that help care for the birds.

“This is Notch Wing,” Feldhausen said. “He is our oldest and he is also our grumpy one.”

Feldhausen estimates Notch to be around 33 years old.

“We know he was five years old when he first got here in 1992,” Feldhausen said. “Adults have a complete white head when they are five years old.”

The aviary was built in 1991 and was the vision of Airman Kerry Seifert.

“It was around the time of the Exxon Valdez he noticed a lot of bald eagles with injuries and was worried there wasn’t going to be enough housing for them,” Feldhausen said. “That and at the time, Elmendorf and F-15 Eagles, jets, with all of these hangars behind the eagle cage painted with words that said eagle keeper country.”

Notch was one of the first three eagles to call the aviary home. One Eyed Jack, the other bald eagle on base, arrived to join Notch in 1999.

“They both came to us with apparent gunshot wounds,” Feldhausen said. “Notch lost four of his primary flight feathers on one wing and he is here because he will never be able to fly. Jack is missing an eye. We don’t know how he lost it. Could be from a fight or how he was injured. You can see how his wing doesn’t fit right in his body there."

The volunteers give their time to feed, water and clean the cages for the birds.

“All of the food we provide comes from donations,” Feldhausen said. “Right now we have both of our freezers full.”

These birds not only are a symbol of freedom in our country but also serve as living tributes to our wounded veterans. Anyone who would like to visit the eagles must have access to the base. You can schedule an appointment for a brief tour and visit through the Eagle Keepers Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alaska white supremacist gang members face additional charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
According to the superseding indictment, the 1488s are a “violent prison-based gang operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska and elsewhere.”

News

Watch: Gov. Mike Dunleavy holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source
Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be joined by state health officials to discuss COVID-19 in Alaska at a press conference Wednesday.

News

Anchorage Health Department issues public health advisory

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The Anchorage Health Department and Acting Anchorage Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson have issued a new public health advisory.

News

Trump administration to open Tongass National Forest to logging

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Approximately 9.3 million acres of land controlled by the federal government will now be open for timber harvest, road construction and reconstruction.

Latest News

News

2 people arrested following homicide at Chelsea Inn Hotel

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Their arrests come days after police say 48-year-old Duane Fields was killed during a shooting at the hotel.

Morning Edition

Halloween DIY Projects

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Creative, easy to make Halloween themed project ideas for kids.

News

Halloween 2020: Picking your mask during a pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
There's a lot of masks to choose from, but would they protect you from COVID-19?

News

Alaska village turns to biomass heating for cheaper energy

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kake was awarded a federal Department of Agriculture grant to design the biomass system and is now seeking funding.

News

Assembly vote on whether to hold special election delayed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The decision was delayed to their November 4 meeting following a long night of debate and public testimony.

News

Unofficial election results report Glenda Ledford in slight lead for Wasilla mayor

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Unofficial election results show Glenda Ledford with a 20-vote lead over Doug Holler in Tuesday’s Wasilla mayoral runoff election.