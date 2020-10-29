Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Assembly vote on whether to hold special election delayed

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:25 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The decision was delayed to their November 4 meeting following a long night of debate and public testimony.

Homepage

Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin answers questions for Get Out The Native Vote

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:37 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Get Out The Native Vote program continued its candidate forum program on Monday with candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Alyse Galvin.

Politics

Anchorage Assembly grapples with how and when to fill mayoral vacancy

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:43 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The two main questions are whether to hold a special election, and when the victor of that or the regular election should take office.

Politics

Sen. Murkowski announces she will support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:47 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Sen. Murkowski made the announcement during a speech on Saturday.

News

Ethan Berkowitz leaves questions unanswered as he exits public office

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:12 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
At 6 p.m. Friday, Ethan Berkowitz' second term as Mayor of Anchorage will come to an end several months early, following his resignation amid a scandal involving a former local news anchor.

Latest News

Politics

Sen. Dan Sullivan to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:17 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Sen. Dan Sullivan announced he will vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Decision 2020

Fact Checker: Alyse Galvin ‘isn’t a liberal’ campaign ad

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:18 PM AKDT
|
By Jill Burke
Fact checker evaluates the truthfulness of campaign ads.

Politics

Austin Quinn-Davidson weighs in on her path to becoming acting mayor and the road ahead

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:31 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Quinn-Davidson is a relative newcomer to Anchorage's political scene.

Politics

Austin Quinn-Davidson set to become Anchorage's Acting Mayor

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:21 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman

Politics

Evan Eads drops out from the race for State Senate

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Currently Senate Seat B is held by Sen. John Coghill. Sandford and Robert Myers (R) bill continue the race for the seat.

News

Anchorage Assembly reorganizes: Austin Quinn-Davidson chosen as new chair, acting mayor

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:14 PM AKDT
|
By Malia Barto
Austin Quinn-Davidson has been chosen as the new Anchorage Assembly chair and is set to be the acting mayor once Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s resignation goes into effect next Friday.