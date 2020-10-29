Ogre-faced spiders can hear with their legs, study says

(CNN) – Just in time for Halloween, we’re learning an interesting fact about some scary-looking creepy crawlers.

Scientists have learned ogre-faced spiders can hear even though they don’t have ears, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology.

It turns out they’re able to listen to sounds through receptors on their legs, including leg hairs.

They can detect sounds from at least 6.5 feet away, and they’re sensitive to frequencies of up to 10 kilohertz.

The research shows the spiders use their hearing ability to detect and capture flying prey.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.