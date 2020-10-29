Remote learning extended for 35 KPBSD schools

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has extended remote learning for 35 schools as COVID-19 cases in the Kenai Peninsula continue to rise.

Susan B. English School in Seldovia, as well as eastern and southern Kenai Peninsula schools, will be learning remotely until at least Nov. 6, which is a week extension from the last update from KPBSD.

Schools in central Peninsula will continue to learn entirely remotely until Nov. 13.

The following schools are affected by the extensions, and are all at a high-risk status:

Aurora Borealis Charter School

Kaleidoscope Charter School

K-Beach Elementary School

Kenai Alternative School

Kenai Central High School

Kenai Middle School

Mountain View Elementary School

Nikiski Middle-High School

Nikiski North Star Elementary School

Redoubt Elementary School

River City Academy

Skyview Middle School

Soldotna Elementary School

Soldotna High School

Soldotna Montessori Charter School

Sterling Elementary School

Tustumena Elementary School

Moose Pass School

Seward High School

Seward Middle School

William H. Seward Elementary

Chapman School

Fireweed Academy

Homer Flex School

Homer High School

Homer Middle School

Kachemak Selo School

McNeil Canyon Elementary School

Ninilchik School

Paul Banks Elementary School

Razdolna School

Voznesenka School

West Homer Elementary School

Susan B. English School

Five smaller KPBSD schools are currently operating at low-risk and offer 100% remote learning as well as in-person learning at the moment. However, schools could shift to entirely remote learning if there is a case of COVID-19 in the area.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.