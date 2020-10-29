Remote learning extended for 35 KPBSD schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has extended remote learning for 35 schools as COVID-19 cases in the Kenai Peninsula continue to rise.
Susan B. English School in Seldovia, as well as eastern and southern Kenai Peninsula schools, will be learning remotely until at least Nov. 6, which is a week extension from the last update from KPBSD.
Schools in central Peninsula will continue to learn entirely remotely until Nov. 13.
The following schools are affected by the extensions, and are all at a high-risk status:
- Aurora Borealis Charter School
- Kaleidoscope Charter School
- K-Beach Elementary School
- Kenai Alternative School
- Kenai Central High School
- Kenai Middle School
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Nikiski Middle-High School
- Nikiski North Star Elementary School
- Redoubt Elementary School
- River City Academy
- Skyview Middle School
- Soldotna Elementary School
- Soldotna High School
- Soldotna Montessori Charter School
- Sterling Elementary School
- Tustumena Elementary School
- Moose Pass School
- Seward High School
- Seward Middle School
- William H. Seward Elementary
- Chapman School
- Fireweed Academy
- Homer Flex School
- Homer High School
- Homer Middle School
- Kachemak Selo School
- McNeil Canyon Elementary School
- Ninilchik School
- Paul Banks Elementary School
- Razdolna School
- Voznesenka School
- West Homer Elementary School
- Susan B. English School
Five smaller KPBSD schools are currently operating at low-risk and offer 100% remote learning as well as in-person learning at the moment. However, schools could shift to entirely remote learning if there is a case of COVID-19 in the area.
