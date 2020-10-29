Advertisement

Scary scavenger hunt, Anchorage Downtown Partnership offers new Trick or Treat Street event

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For all the vampires, witches, and otherwise ghoulish beings out there looking for a bit of socially distanced Halloween fun, the Anchorage Downtown Partnership has put together an option that might catch your mad scientists evil eye.

As part of their Trick or Treat Street festivities, this month the ADP is hosting a scavenger hunt. You can find a link to their printable map here and once you have it in hand the goal is to make your way to all 14 business locations. At each location, there should be an object in the window with a letter on it that eventually will help spell out a clue. Once you’ve completed the task you can turn your printed page into any of the participating businesses and it will enter you for a chance to win four round trip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

Amanda Moser, Executive Director of APD, views this as an opportunity to provide a little joy during what has been an inopportune time for such things thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Community and engagement and coming together is just so important so we just wanted to find different way for folks to be able to come together. Recognizing that people have all different levels of comfort so some folks are coming downtown and traveling through this physically distanced scavenger hunt, some folks might feel more comfortable staying at home so we have a virtual costume contest and we’re just trying to find ways to connect our community as we navigate these difficult times.”

If you would like to participate in the scavenger hunt there are still a few days remaining. It runs through the month of October. You can also take part in the Virtual Costume Contest by posting your pictures on the ADP Facebook page or the @DowntownAnchorage Instagram account with the hashtag #TrickORTreatSTREETanc.

The Trick or Treat Street festivities culminate with a Halloween Day event on the 31st at the Visit Anchorage Log Cabin.

