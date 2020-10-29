Watch: Gov. Mike Dunleavy holds COVID-19 update

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be joined by state health officials to discuss COVID-19 in Alaska at a press conference Wednesday. The press conference comes as Alaska sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and the state is in a high alert level for having more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

The governor will be joined by Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink as well as Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin and DHSS Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg.

Alaska’s News Source will livestream Dunleavy’s press conference on COVID-19 on our Facebook page and online here when the update begins at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.