You guessed it, more fog Thursday as advisory’s are in place until 1 pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mostly sunny skies for Anchorage on Thursday but that sunny view will be blocked out by fog.

Fog continues to be a problem as temperature highs warm into the upper 20′s Thursday but dropping down to near 19 degrees while under mostly clear skies and 10 mph winds Thursday night. Sunny skies for Friday with variable 10 mph winds and a high of 28 degrees. Clear skies with variable 10 mph winds and a low of 17 degrees Friday night. Looking ahead, mostly sunny for Saturday with 10 mph winds, and a high of 22 degrees.

It appears likely that fog will return again with dense intensity Thursday morning since our weather pattern has not changed too much and the sun is not strong enough this time of year to burn the fog off entirely. Some good news with the patchy freezing fog is picturesque Alaska is being designed as the fog settles on trees (rime ice) leaving its signature for beautiful Alaskan landscape. As colder air moves down from the north, it is highly unlikely that this winter wonderland look will be leaving us anytime soon. High temperatures will soon be in the 20′s with low’s in the teens (and even the single digits in some locations) but fog might allow some spots not to get as cold overnight but at the same time the fog is keeping some areas colder during the day without allowing the sun to warm us up even a tad.

Snow chances through Friday could be limited to the Copper River Basin as storms in the northern Gulf extend up to the north. Limited accumulation potentially over the next few days while the mountains could see heavier snowfall. If this moisture pushes a little bit further north and west then Glennallen has a chance or two of seeing a couple of inches of snow (Glennallen and to the east).

Storms move in from the south on Friday with the potential to bring snow to Kodiak. Warmer air with these storms could keep Kodiak Island looking at rain over snow.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, the main story continues to be the Arctic air intrusion into southern mainland Alaska. Our coldest air should arrive on Monday as some non-coastal areas of Southcentral will struggle to warm up into the 20′s for high temperatures during the early part of next week. Further east in the Copper River Basin area (even colder in valley locations), temperature highs could be closer to zero and then even well below zero at night. Colder air moving down next week will meet up with moisture and storms in the Gulf combining to do two things. First, the cold air moving down will spike up those gusty winds along the coast. Plus, the moisture and warmer air moving up could lead to some snow showers along the north Gulf coast early in the week.

High pressure will build over the western Aleutians and then will expand east by early next week. The high meeting up with the colder air moving down will lead to clouds, snow showers, and gusty winds out of the north that will persist from the central Bering Sea to the Southwest Alaska coast.

