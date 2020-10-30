4 deaths, 384 COVID-19 cases reported Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four more Alaskans have died and 384 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Most of the newly reported cases are among Alaska residents, with only four new nonresident cases reported Friday. In total, there are currently 8,731 active cases in the state among residents and nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 196

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 38

Kodiak: 1

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 5

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 22

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 63

North Slope Borough: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 5

Haines: 1

Juneau: 17

Ketchikan: 1

Sitka: 2

Bethel Census Area: 20

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2

Dillingham: 1

Unknown: 2

The latest reported deaths bring the state’s total to 81. The dashboard does not specify whether these new deaths occurred recently.

Hospital data on the dashboard shows there are now 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19; another 18 people suspected of having the disease are also in the hospital.

Since the pandemic hit Alaska, there have been 15,908 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. At least 7,096 people are presumed to be recovered.

