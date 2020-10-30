Advertisement

Alaska facility resumes admissions after virus case changes

(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A state psychiatric facility has resumed admissions after the state health department says one patient was incorrectly identified as having COVID-19 and two others were no longer actively infected.

The department on Friday said four patients at the Alaska Psychiatric Institute had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the facility was suspending admissions for 14 days as part of its response. But late Wednesday, the department said there was only one active case at the facility. It said that after further review, two of the four patients mentioned Friday were “previously known” and not active COVID-19 cases.

The department says a third patient was incorrectly identified as positive.

