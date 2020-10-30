Advertisement

Bistro Red Beet adapts business model during pandemic

Owner Sally Koppenberg added more retail space for her handcrafted pantry items like black garlic, flavored oils and jams
Bistro Red Beet added more retail space for handcrafted food items.
Bistro Red Beet added more retail space for handcrafted food items.(Heather Hintze)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - At Bistro Red Beet, Sally Koppenberg’s love of local, handcrafted food is on full display.

“These are cocktail cherries and the cocktail cherries are very boozy. They’re done in spiced rum and sugar,” she said, pointing to the shelves in her new retail space at her restaurant on the Parks Highway in Wasilla.

Being a restaurant owner during the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult, but Koppenberg looks at it as an opportunity to adapt.

“We felt like the pattern or the old model of restaurants had just become a little outdated, quite suddenly and quite unexpectedly and unwantedly and yet it had happened,” she said.

The restaurant was open for patio seating and drive-thru orders throughout the summer. Staff renovated the dining room to keep tables spread out.

Koppenberg also transformed part of her restaurant into a sort of food pantry with gourmet retail items like black garlic, flavored oils, spice blends and jams. She wants to make it easy for customers to grab and go with some of their menu favorites.

“We as a restaurant have been really fortunate. We have good customers and staunch customers and we’ve continued to do ok. This is not our best year, however, we’re doing fairly well,” Koppenberg said.

The products, like sauerkraut, pickled eggs and birch vinegar, are very labor-intensive to make but Koppenberg feels the work is worth it to get quality food into people’s homes. She said it’s a different business model she hopes will help the restaurant through the hard times.

“The word ‘restaurant’ means to nurture the community, quite literally that’s what it means. So that can be done in a number of ways so we decided to continue to nurture our community but do it in a way that we felt would be appropriate going into the future,” she said.

Through the uncertainty, she’ll keep doing what she loves and sharing her passion for food with the Mat-Su community.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor set to decide whether to extend Alaska’s COVID-19 disaster declaration next week

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would make an announcement next week on whether to extend the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency disaster declaration.

News

Alaska leaders hope to ease travel restrictions for residents entering Canada before winter

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Alaska delegation sent a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for travel through Canada to be eased by the government ahead of the winter season.

News

State health officials continue to encourage Alaskans to get flu shot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The state of Alaska has run out of a high-dose flu vaccine designed for seniors but is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated with whatever vaccine is available.

News

Mat-Su Borough launches services to improve emergency response

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The MatSu Borough is rolling out tools for the public to help improve response times to emergencies in the valley.

Latest News

News

Pebble executive says politicians won’t be held to campaign promises in new ‘Pebble Tapes’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A top executive for the Pebble Partnership says he doesn’t believe politicians will be held to their campaign promises about Pebble Mine.

News

Alaska cites technical glitches with releasing jobless aid

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An executive order by President Donald Trump allowed for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for states to provide the extra $300 a week benefit after a $600 a week benefit approved by Congress to help those affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus expired over the summer.

News

Chancellor Cathy Sandeen will leave UAA for president position in California

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Sandeen will assume her new role at Cal State East Bay on January 4, 2021.

Education

UAA shows off programs virtually

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
High schoolers got to check out what UAA has to offer without even leaving their homes.

News

Alaska group sues to block wolf trapping season on island

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Alaska conservation group has filed a lawsuit to stop the state from reopening wolf trapping season on Prince of Wales Island.

News

State ECHO meeting, governor’s press conference diverge in concerns over COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The state on Wednesday provided multiple updates — and different perspectives — regarding resources, response and reaction to climbing COVID-19 case numbers.