Clear and cold for the week ahead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and most of Southcentral will see the first cold snap of the season this week with temperatures dropping to single digits overnight Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs will warm only to near 20 degrees. Halloween will be clear and cold with lows near 13 degrees and wind chills dropping to near zero.

Southeast is going to see more rain moving through the region Friday through Monday with some areas seeing 4 to 8 inches of rain as several systems cross the Panhandle.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.