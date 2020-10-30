Freshly squeezed juice for respiratory worker relief

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Pure & Pressed Juice Company in South Anchorage, Stephanie Agni said they’ve been getting squeezed by the pandemic too. Despite their own struggles, she made a donation to respiratory workers at the Alaska Native Medical Center on Thursday to show them they’re appreciated.

It’s Respiratory Care Week, a time in which people are supposed to acknowledge all the hard work the folks who have been on the very front line of the pandemic this entire time.

“Every day they’re under a tremendous amount of stress,” Agni said, “and they show up every single day to serve our community and without them, I don’t even want to imagine where we would be at.”

She handed over a large cooler full of some of Pure & Pressed, organic juices. One of the juices was an all-natural immune booster. Alaska Native Medical Center Respiratory Therapy Department Manager Brian Faix picked it up to bring to the hospital.

He said, at this point, everyone is feeling the fatigue from months of pandemic life, including his staff. There’s a lot of stress and worry at work these days, he said, and their resources continue to grow thin.

Still, they show up to work and help people who are going through COVID-19. Workers don’t ask for “thank yous” the way Faix put it.

“I think people go into those professions because they have an appreciation for others,” he said, “but I think that recognition as a whole — you know, we come to work every day and we don’t always need that pat on the back but it definitely feels good when you get it.”

Respiratory Care Week ends on Saturday. However, Agni said even though it’s their week, that doesn’t mean we should stop appreciating what those health care workers are doing throughout the entire pandemic.

