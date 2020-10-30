Advertisement

Freshly squeezed juice for respiratory worker relief

Local business donates for Respiratory Care Week
By Taylor Clark
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Pure & Pressed Juice Company in South Anchorage, Stephanie Agni said they’ve been getting squeezed by the pandemic too. Despite their own struggles, she made a donation to respiratory workers at the Alaska Native Medical Center on Thursday to show them they’re appreciated.

It’s Respiratory Care Week, a time in which people are supposed to acknowledge all the hard work the folks who have been on the very front line of the pandemic this entire time.

“Every day they’re under a tremendous amount of stress,” Agni said, “and they show up every single day to serve our community and without them, I don’t even want to imagine where we would be at.”

She handed over a large cooler full of some of Pure & Pressed, organic juices. One of the juices was an all-natural immune booster. Alaska Native Medical Center Respiratory Therapy Department Manager Brian Faix picked it up to bring to the hospital.

He said, at this point, everyone is feeling the fatigue from months of pandemic life, including his staff. There’s a lot of stress and worry at work these days, he said, and their resources continue to grow thin.

Still, they show up to work and help people who are going through COVID-19. Workers don’t ask for “thank yous” the way Faix put it.

“I think people go into those professions because they have an appreciation for others,” he said, “but I think that recognition as a whole — you know, we come to work every day and we don’t always need that pat on the back but it definitely feels good when you get it.”

Respiratory Care Week ends on Saturday. However, Agni said even though it’s their week, that doesn’t mean we should stop appreciating what those health care workers are doing throughout the entire pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Halloween 2020: Where Halloween took a major step back

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Billy Stapleton's house won't be what it normally is this time of year, but he still wants everyone who would be stopping by to try to have a fun - and safe - Halloween.

Community

Halloween 2020: Some tricks to safely deliver treats

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:38 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Halloween coverage continues with a tour of some of the stops in the Anchorage Bowl and how folks are giving out candy during a pandemic.

Homepage

Scary scavenger hunt, Anchorage Downtown Partnership offers new Trick or Treat Street event

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:36 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership has found new ways to celebrate the most haunted of holidays while also allowing for social distancing. How their Scavenger Hunt, Virtual Costume Contest, and Halloween Day event could provide the giddy ghouls in your household something to celebrate.

Community

Watch: Spenard bar offers special cocktail with proceeds going to friend’s cancer relief fund

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Fiori D'Italia is using their exceptional cocktail making skills to help a dear friend and beloved regular, Carissa Pearce.

Latest News

News

Halloween 2020: Picking your mask during a pandemic

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:28 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
There's a lot of masks to choose from, but would they protect you from COVID-19?

Community

Alaska Zoo holding its own presidential election

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:17 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
In a campaign won by most donations, two campaigns are heating up for the title of President of the Alaska Zoo

News

Friends, family reflect on life and legacy of Jack Roderick

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:58 AM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Former Anchorage Borough Mayor Jack Roderick died in mid-October at the age of 94.

Community

On Alaska Highway Day, recognizing African American soldiers and their contributions to historic roadway

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Oct. 25 is also known as Alaska Highway Day.

Homelessness

Anchorage looks to increase non-congregate sheltering options for homeless population

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
As temperatures drop, more people are seeking shelter, leading to what Anchorage’s homeless coordinator Nancy Burke called a “challenging position” for the city. On some nights, there wasn’t enough space at the emergency shelter inside the Sullivan Arena, which is the only shelter currently open for referrals. People had to be added to a waitlist or turned away.

News

Winter marks the end of outdoor seating at restaurants

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:27 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The pandemic and mandates have been making business extremely difficult for restaurants. Now, mother nature brings on more challenges.