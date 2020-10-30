Advertisement

Mat-Su Borough launches services to improve emergency response

Central MatSu Fire Department firefighters respond to a call.
Central MatSu Fire Department firefighters respond to a call.(KTUU)
By Grant Robinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:01 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Borough is rolling out tools for the public to help improve response times to emergencies in the valley.

One program, Community Connect, provides a way for residents to provide information about their homes that can help in situations such as house fires. Another, Smart 911, allows people to provide important medical information such as allergies and medication needs to first responders for situations where a person is not able to communicate that information.

“In an emergency, we say it all the time, seconds count,” Brian Davis, deputy director of Fire for the Mat-Su Borough said. “A fire can double in intensity every minute or two, smoke is building up in a house constantly, and literally we play a game of time, everything we’re doing is against the clock, and the more we can do on the front end to save time and get into that residence faster to get occupants out or mitigate that emergency, the better the outcome is for everybody.”

The programs are voluntary and Davis says the information people submit is kept private, and only accessible to first responders on a call.

“It lets responders know the type of information we usually have to spend a few minutes on the scene gathering from occupants, and if occupants aren’t there, we wouldn’t have access to that information,” Davis said. “It’s good to put in especially if you have residents in your home who have unique problems, mobility issues who would need assistance getting out in an emergency. If you have children in the home and where their bedrooms are. Things like building access, if you have a door to the basement on a backside of the buildings. Things that will help us to get to areas where the fire might be faster. Pets and livestock concerns; solar panels on a roof; where your utility shutoffs are. Those are important so we can shut off gas and electric once we arrive on scene.”

Although the program is new to the borough, Davis said it’s proven to work well in many other parts of the country.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pebble executive says politicians won’t be held to campaign promises in newly released ‘Pebble Tapes’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A top executive for the Pebble Partnership says he doesn’t believe politicians will be held to their campaign promises about Pebble Mine.

News

Alaska cites technical glitches with releasing jobless aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An executive order by President Donald Trump allowed for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for states to provide the extra $300 a week benefit after a $600 a week benefit approved by Congress to help those affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus expired over the summer.

News

Chancellor Cathy Sandeen will leave UAA for president position in California

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Sandeen will assume her new role at Cal State East Bay on January 4, 2021.

Education

UAA shows off programs virtually

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
High schoolers got to check out what UAA has to offer without even leaving their homes.

Latest News

News

Alaska group sues to block wolf trapping season on island

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Alaska conservation group has filed a lawsuit to stop the state from reopening wolf trapping season on Prince of Wales Island.

News

State ECHO meeting, governor’s press conference diverge in concerns over COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The state on Wednesday provided multiple updates — and different perspectives — regarding resources, response and reaction to climbing COVID-19 case numbers.

News

Remote learning extended for 35 KPBSD schools

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has extended remote learning for 35 schools as COVID-19 cases in the Kenai Peninsula continue to rise.

News

Brother Francis Shelter says no guests have tested positive for COVID-19 since early September

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Brother Francis Shelter says no guests have tested positive since early September

News

‘A new sense of energy’: UAA hockey schedule announced for upcoming season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team will begin its season this December with games against the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Minnesota State.

News

7 missing in rural Alaska after traveling by boat

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Search efforts are ongoing for seven individuals who did not return after traveling by boat to Quinhagak last week.