‘No gathering is safe’: Anchorage officials urge caution over approaching holidays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Health Department officials continued to urge residents to follow health guidelines to stem the rapidly rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the municipality and across the state. They warned that many people are still not changing their behaviors, which is causing case numbers to grow steeply.

“The total number of new cases in the past week was 1,201,” said AHD Epidemiologist Dr. Janet Johnston. “That’s a 65% increase from the week before.”

One major point of concern is that the virus has become so widespread it is finding its way into vulnerable populations more quickly.

“This week we’re dealing with multiple clusters among staff and residents in a number of assisted living, skilled nursing and residential treatment facilities,” said AHD Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Chandler.

Hospitalizations are also climbing, in part because vulnerable populations are seeing more infections. Johnston said that current modeling projects the municipality could run out of intensive care unit beds by the middle of December.

“The number of people requiring hospitalization is steadily increasing, more people have died this week from COVID,” Chandler said. “Healthcare capacity and staffing is becoming stressed.”

Testing is also falling behind the spread of the disease. Johnston said the percentage of tests coming back positive has reached new heights. The current percentage is above 7%, up from 5% earlier in October.

“The concern with having this percent of positive test results increasing is that we’re not finding all of the viruses out there,” Johnston said. “Our goal was to be under 3%.”

The increasing percentage is also putting a strain on the city and state’s contact tracing efforts, and AHD Director Heather Harris warned they expect those numbers to continue to rise without significant changes in the community’s approach to health guidelines.

“Unless our community makes the decision as individuals to take responsibility and wear a mask, maintain the 6-foot distance and wash our hands, we’re going to continue to see the numbers rise,” she said.

With Halloween and other holidays around the corner, Harris, Johnston and Chandler all warned against holding in-person events. Johnston said current contact tracing efforts show transmission of the virus is happening the most through household members, followed by meetings between family, friends, and employers.

“No gatherings are safe,” Chandler said. “If you are planning to attend or host a gathering, think carefully; you may be putting yourself and your loved ones at risk.”

Harris encouraged alternatives to parties or trick-or-treating for Halloween, such as viewing Halloween displays put up around town, or participating in online events like the Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s online costume contest.

“If you are participating in Halloween activities over the weekend, we encourage you to do that outside with your household or small group while wearing a mask,” she said.

Harris encouraged everyone to follow these steps to bring down community transmission:

Stay home except to get food to go to work or to recreate outdoors. When possible, use delivery options and work from home.

If you feel sick, stay home except to get tested. Even mild symptoms should be tested immediately. Anyone who is asymptomatic but has attended a public or private gathering, or has been in an indoor place without wearing a mask, or who has close contact with somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested within 7-14 days of the gathering.

Wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Masks are recommended for anyone over the age of two, and are recommended during all indoor exercise and sports.

Protect the vulnerable by avoiding contact with those at higher risk for severe illness.

She warned that if numbers continue to rise, the damage to Anchorage’s hospital system and economy will continue to grow.

“As these upward trends happen... it’s going to impact health care capacities, and our economy as more people are asked to isolate and quarantine,” Harris said. “That’s less people that are able to potentially be in the community and buying takeout from restaurants; those individuals are not able to go to work.”

