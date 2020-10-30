Once Upon Alaska: 141 years ago, naturalist John Muir wrote about Alaska inspiring other like-minded adventurers in the process

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was 141 years ago this month, Rutherford B. Hayes was president, milk was being sold in glass bottles for the first time, and here in Alaska John Muir was paddling his way from Wrangell to Glacier Bay in a canoe.

It’s a trip that would inspire writings by the famed naturalist which helped build the lore of the last frontier. In one passage Muir wrote, “to the lover of wilderness, Alaska is one of the most wonderful countries in the world.”

For a bit of context on the man, I interviewed Lee Stetson, an actor who bills himself as the world’s foremost John Muir interpreter.

Stetson says “It’s the poetry of his words essentially that really captured me. The man was so exuberant and so astonishingly curious. The Americans had only had Alaska for 12 years by the time he actually arrives there and he was given the task of, by the Evening Bulletin in San Francisco, essentially to write articles about his journeys there. He was certainly instrumental to opening up the minds of many people who had never been to Alaska.”

Muir, also known as “John of the Mountains” and “Father of the National Parks," made four trips up to Alaska during his lifetime. While his legend is comprised of more than just his time in what was, 141 years ago, a territory of the United States, Muir’s writings helped contribute to the lore that makes so many dream of visiting the last frontier. He was a man whose love of the wilderness was matched only by his ability to describe what makes it so beautiful and some of that inspiration was drawn here, once upon Alaska.

