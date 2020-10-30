Advertisement

Researchers find more than 600 unmarked graves on Clemson’s campus

Crews in Greenville, South Carolina have been surveying the Woodland cemetery, which is very close to the school's Memorial Stadium.
Crews in Greenville, South Carolina have been surveying the Woodland cemetery, which is very close to the school's Memorial Stadium.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) - Researchers at Clemson University are working to find out exactly who is buried in possibly 604 unmarked graves.

Crews in Greenville, South Carolina have been surveying the Woodland cemetery, which is very close to the school’s Memorial Stadium.

Workers used ground-penetrating radar and initially found 200 graves.

However, as the project progressed, more than 600 unmarked graves were found, thought to date back more than 200 years ago.

It’s widely believed that the graves belong to enslaved people.

Researchers now will comb through archives and census data to find out who was buried there and when.

One team member says there will be a large memorial put in place to honor those in the unmarked graves.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.4% in September

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The economy would weaken if consumers, who drive roughly two-thirds of economic activity, start cutting back on spending now that confirmed coronavirus cases are accelerating.

National Politics

Millions turn out to vote early

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|

National

Travis Roy, Boston University hockey player paralyzed in first game, dies at 45

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By JIMMY GOLEN
From his wheelchair, he gave as many as 40 motivational speeches a year. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.

National

Strong Aegean Sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Turkey’s emergency authority says a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir.

Latest News

National

Qatar: Officials behind forced examinations of women referred to prosecutors

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By JON GAMBRELL
Qatar said Friday it referred officials at its international airport to prosecutors for possible charges after women abroad Qatar Airways flights faced forced vaginal examinations after workers found an abandoned baby.

National

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.

National

Girl Scouts tweet, then delete post about Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DAVID CRARY
A tweet by the Girl Scouts congratulating new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett drew such outrage from Barrett’s critics that the youth organization swiftly deleted it – only to draw a new backlash from Barrett’s supporters.

News

An old technique gets a futuristic twist in Today’s Tech Beat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Movies don't just entertain us sometimes they introduce us to amazing new things. And a major social media platform is following the lead of some others, Details in Today's Tech Beat with Austin Sjong..

National Politics

Victims' families urge people to vote to continue fight for justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The families of three people who died in police interactions join together to urge Americans to vote.

National

Former U.S. embassy worker suspected of sexually assaulting 24 women

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JULIE WATSON
Brian Jeffrey Raymond was arrested earlier this month in San Diego, where he had moved after leaving his job in June.