Trick’s, treats and chilly in terms of the temperatures for Friday and Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Variable 10 mph winds with mostly sunny skies and a high of 27 degrees for Friday. Clear skies with variable 10 mph winds and a low of 15 degrees Friday night. Sunny skies for Anchorage on Saturday with 15 mph winds and a high of 23 degrees. Clear skies for Saturday night with 15 mph winds and a low of 11 degrees. Looking ahead, sunny for Sunday with 15 mph winds, 25 mph wind gusts and a high of 22 degrees.

Storms hanging around Southcentral for the last 4 or 5 days look to start moving off to the east as they head into Canada on Friday. This movement will open up the door for and will help with the big cool down story through the weekend as cold Arctic air continues to push down from the north. Skies will dry out and clear as cold air moves down and fills in the gap of this vacated storm system thus ending the light snow showers for the Copper River Basin. Overnight lows in the Anchorage Bowl will drop into the teens with even single digits possible by Sunday morning while Glennallen and areas in the Copper River Delta will see temperatures well below zero. Winter is still two months away so the sun could warm some of these locations up a bit, but temperature swings from night, morning to daytime could be between 20 and 30-degree differences.

Storms develop near Kodiak on Friday that will head northeast towards the northern panhandle and will keep most of the rain and warmth south of the Alaska mainland. As temperatures continue to drop, the storms near Kodiak should keep the area warm enough to support rain, especially as winds blow in from the ocean. Winds in the typical mountain gap and coastal locations (near Valdez, Copper River Delta) will see a marked increase through the weekend, only to peak early next week.

For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, colder air from the Arctic will continue to drop down and entrench the southern half of the state. Temperatures will stay below average while keeping the winds in the typical mountain gap and coastal locations (Seward, Whittier, Valdez, Thompson Pass) on the stronger side

High pressure will build over the western Aleutians, and then will expand east by early next week. The high meeting up with the colder air moving down will lead to clouds, snow showers, and gusty winds out of the north that will persist from the central Bering Sea to the Southwest Alaska coast.

