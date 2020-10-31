1 new death, 447 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another Alaskan has died and 447 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Most of the newly reported cases are among Alaska residents, with seven new nonresident cases reported Saturday. In total, DHSS is reporting 9,174 active cases in the state among residents and nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 240

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41

Juneau City and Borough: 12

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 42

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21

Nome Census Area: 4

North Slope Borough: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 7

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Petersburg Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 3

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 8

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 4

Unknown: 1

Bethel Census Area: 33

Kusilvak Census Area: 16

The latest reported deaths bring the state’s total to 82. Hospital data on the dashboard shows there are now 76 people hospitalized with COVID-19; another 18 people suspected of having the disease are also in the hospital.

Since the pandemic hit Alaska, there have been 16,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. At least 7,099 people are presumed to be recovered.

