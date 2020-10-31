48,000 Alaskans still waiting for extra federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development says approximately 48,000 Alaskans are waiting for additional federal unemployment payments that the state approved in August.

Cathy Munoz, a spokesperson for the Department of Labor, said the reason for the delay is the need to set up a new payment delivery system “with separate accounting and financial reporting requirements.” The testing of the new system is in its final stages, Munoz said.

There is no estimate for when thousands of eligible Alaskans will receive the payments.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in August to authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to allow states to pay an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits. The payments were intended to replace the extra $600 per week in federal benefits paid during the COVID-19 pandemic that expired on July 25.

Each eligible Alaskan was set to receive the federal benefits on top of their state benefits for six weeks. The Department of Labor said the federal benefits will now be made as one lump-sum payment of up to $1,800.

Shawn McCully is waiting eagerly for that money. He had been working at Alyeska Resort but was laid off in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Alaska.

McCully saved some of the extra $600 per week he was receiving in federal benefits until it expired. That has helped tide him over.

The lack of information about when this next set of enhanced benefits will be paid has been frustrating. “As it is now, I’ve been told next week for five weeks,” McCully said.

The resort has since opened in a limited capacity, but McCully has a pacemaker and is concerned of the consequences if he was to contract COVID-19. His state benefits are set to end in December, and he’s now looking for other work that would allow him to work from home.

“It feels like the shut down was the right thing to do,” McCully said. “But, I also think that the second part of that step is taking care of the people that are affected by it, and that’s where I think that we’ve just kind of dropped the ball.”

The Alaska Legislature passed legislation in March that eased restrictions to receive unemployment benefits. The bill waived a requirement that unemployed Alaskans needed to apply for jobs to receive benefits for four months.

Patty Wescott, the director of the Division of Employee Training Services, said the department had been lenient on that requirement during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The department is considering how best to re-institute the requirement as there are sectors of the economy that are hiring and jobs are available,” Wescott added.

The Department of Labor says 36,000 fewer people were employed in Alaska this September compared to September last year. The biggest job losses were in the leisure and hospitality sectors that saw 13,600 fewer jobs this year than in September of last year.

“We understand that many Alaskans are in a very difficult financial situation, and we are working to get payments out as soon as possible,” said Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter. “If you are out of work, please also consider reaching out to the department’s Reemployment Services. Many are surprised to learn of the full range of employment and training services available.”

There are said to be more jobs available in certain sectors.

“In general terms, statewide we see openings across all industries with higher levels of demand in industries such as seafood, health care, education, and retail trade,” said James Harvey, assistant director of the Division of Employment and Training Services.

