Alaska cross-country skiers prepare for World Cup

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every year a contingent of professional Alaska cross-country skiers pack their bags and head overseas to compete in the FIS World Cup. Local skiers who spoke with Alaska’s News Source say they are keeping a careful watch on COVID-19 due to the amount of travel required during the season. Olympian Sadie Bjornsen will be taking a different approach to the World Cup in 2021 staying in Alaska until Christmas before heading overseas to compete. Watch the video above for the full story.

