APD Investigating after two found dead in Fairview home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday in a Fairview neighborhood. Police responded around noon to the 500-block of E 15th Avenue around noon, where they found the bodies.

APD says officers will be in the area for several hours as they continue the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Anchorage Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). The victims will be identified once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.

