Advertisement

APD Investigating after two found dead in Fairview home

(MGN Image)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday in a Fairview neighborhood. Police responded around noon to the 500-block of E 15th Avenue around noon, where they found the bodies.

APD says officers will be in the area for several hours as they continue the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Anchorage Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). The victims will be identified once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 new death, 447 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Most of the newly reported cases are among Alaska residents, with seven new nonresident cases reported Saturday.

News

Salvation Army sees increase in demand for free lunch program

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Salvation Army offers free food to go every Friday and says the number of customers is increasing.

News

Chugach Electric closes sale for Municipal Light and Power

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Utility company changes hands in $1 billion sale

News

48,000 Alaskans still waiting for extra federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development says approximately 48,000 Alaskans are waiting for additional federal unemployment payments that the state approved in August.

Latest News

News

Some Chugiak trailer park tenants have been without running water for months

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
Amid a surging pandemic, Alaskans living at the Forest Park Trailer Court in Chugiak have to haul water daily in order to flush their toilets and wash their hands.

Crime

Anchorage man who attacked sex offenders loses appeal that PTSD factored into his crimes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A man who called himself an “avenging angel” for attacking sex offenders has lost his appeal to have his post-traumatic stress disorder be considered as a mitigating factor in his sentence.

News

Alaska cross-country skiers prepare for World Cup

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
A group of Alaska cross-country skiers is preparing to compete in the World Cup.

News

UAA helps first time voters navigate the confusing election season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
UAAVotes helps students become informed on all candidates and ballot measures before casting their votes

News

4 deaths, 384 COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM AKDT
|
By Elizabeth Roman
Four more Alaskans have died and 384 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:28 AM AKDT
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.