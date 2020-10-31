Advertisement

APD K9 catches burglary suspect

By Marlise Irby
Published: Oct. 31, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department said they responded to a call around 6:43 a.m. Saturday at The Alaska Energy Authority Warehouse off Commercial Drive. Shortly after officers arrived they surrounded the building, that’s when they found a broken window, according to the report. Once a K9 team arrived they were able to track down the suspect, 27-year old Miles O. White.

K9 Rylin found White hiding outside the warehouse where APD reports Rylin bit Whites arm. When White started to yell, officers found Rylin and White, White had the K9 "in a headlock and attempt to twist her neck” according to APD.

Once officers were able to release Rylin they put White in handcuffs.

White was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then taken to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Harming a Police Dog, Resisting Arrest, and two counts of Violate Conditions of Release.

Officials say K9 Rylin was evaluated for her injuries and appeared to be uninjured.

