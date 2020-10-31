Chugach Electric closes sale for Municipal Light and Power

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Chugach Electric Association officially closed on its $1 billion purchase of ML&P Friday.

State regulators approved the deal earlier this year after voters passed the proposal last year.

The head of Chugach Electric called it good news for customers.

“The base rates will not change until we do a rate case. That will not be until sometime in probably 2023,” said CEO Lee Thibert. “What will change come January 1st is a reduction in our fuel costs.”

Meanwhile, Anchorage is moving ahead with its plans to use $15 million from the sale to purchase the Golden Lion Best Western.

The motel at the corner at 36th Avenue and New Seward Highway will be used as a substance abuse treatment facility and will provide various homeless services.

“There is a provision that says if it does not come to pass if, for whatever reason, we’re unable to stand up the Alaska Center for Treatment, that gets rolled back into a rate reduction,” said Municipal Manager Bill Falsey.

