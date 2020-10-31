Advertisement

Salvation Army sees increase in demand for free lunch program

The Salvation Army is distributing free lunches every Friday
The Salvation Army is distributing free lunches every Friday(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army has seen an uptick in people picking up sack lunches since they started offering free food in the middle of August. Social Services Director Amelia Jones said the program is keeping volunteers busy.

“We started off making 75 sandwiches. Then we upped it to 100, and I believe today we prepared for 200, so we’ve had a gradual increase as the word gets out,” she said.

The food is available for pick-up every Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Campus at 1701 C Street, no questions asked.

“So if someone drives up and they say, my three kids are at home, we say, that’s fine, we will still give you enough to feed your whole family.”

Jones said they are seeking donations to be able to distribute warm clothing at the site. Monetary donations are the easiest way to help she said, although they will accept brand new items such as socks, hats and gloves.

People who would like to donate to a variety of programs can go to the Salvation Army website. Jones said the traditional bell ringers and real red kettles will be out starting in November.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

