State officals wrap up Large-scale drug investigation out of Nome

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From January through October 2020, the Nome Office of the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit’s (SDEU) and Western Alaska Alcohol and Narcotics Team (WAANT) led a large-scale investigation into the distribution and sales of methamphetamine and heroin in Nome.

During the investigation, officers were able to find numerous people were selling and distributing heroin and meth, according to an online dispatch by the Alaska State Troopers.

According to AST officials with Nome WAANT and the help of the Bethel WAANT Task Force, AST, Bethel Police Department, Nome AST, Nome PD, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, several search warrants were served which led to the seizure of around 7 grams of heroin packaged and ready to sell.

AST reports ten doses equal around one gram, and one gram is sold for $1,000 in Nome.

In total, 8 individuals were arrested and charged as a result of the investigations and operation.

Felicia Larsen, age 25 of Nome, (MICS 2nd Degree x 7)

Paul Benchoff Jr, age 34 of Nome, (MICS 2nd Degree x3, MICS 3rd Degree x1)

Yvonne Aukon, age 31 of Wasilla (MICS 2nd Degree x2)

Joel Orazio, age 53 of Anchorage (MICS 2nd Degree x2)

Ida Booshu, age 40 of Nome (MICS 2nd Degree x2)

Daniel Atkinson, age 59 of Nome, (MICS 3rd Degree x3)

Michael McGowan Jr., age 28 of Nome (MICS 3rd Degree x1)

Joan Miller, age 34 of Nome (Mics 2nd Degree x1)

All individuals were remanded at AMCC and held without bail pending arraignment.

