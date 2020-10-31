The vampire teeth will be chattering this chilly Halloween

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It will be clear and cold through the weekend for Southcentral, including Halloween. Look for temperatures in the teens overnight with parts of east Anchorage dropping to the single digits.

Southeast is expecting some heavy rain as two storms move over the region through the weekend. The first hits Friday night into Saturday morning. There is a pause between storms on Saturday evening with the heaviest rain moving in on Sunday.

Northwest and north Alaska will see a storm moving through that will bring High Surf Advisories and Winter Weather Advisories. The northeast Brooks Range will see a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow through Monday.

