The vampire teeth will be chattering this chilly Halloween

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It will be clear and cold through the weekend for Southcentral, including Halloween. Look for temperatures in the teens overnight with parts of east Anchorage dropping to the single digits.

Southeast is expecting some heavy rain as two storms move over the region through the weekend. The first hits Friday night into Saturday morning. There is a pause between storms on Saturday evening with the heaviest rain moving in on Sunday.

Northwest and north Alaska will see a storm moving through that will bring High Surf Advisories and Winter Weather Advisories. The northeast Brooks Range will see a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow through Monday.

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Look for clear and cold weather across Southcentral but rain in Southeast and heavy snow in parts of Northern Alaska.

Tricks, treats and chilly temperatures for Halloween weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Howie Gordon
For the extended forecast, Monday through Thursday, colder air from the Arctic will continue to drop down and entrench the southern half of the state. Temperatures will stay below average while keeping the winds in the typical mountain gap and coastal locations.

Clear and cold for the week ahead

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Tracy Sinclare
The first cold snap of the season comes as Halloween arrives. Get ready to put your coats on over costumes!

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
You guessed it, more fog Thursday as advisory’s are in place until 1 pm

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:05 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
You guessed it, more fog today as advisory's are in place until 1 pm on Thursday as fog lingers into the afternoon and evening

Fog foils sunshine in Anchorage

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:03 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
A persistent fog obscured roads in Eagle River, Anchorage, to Palmer Wednesday. Calm conditions allow the fog to form over the inlet and drift over land. Temperatures will steadily decline with 20s during the days and 10-16 overnight.

Dense Fog Advisory to expire at 1 pm on Wednesday from south of Talkeetna and down into Cook Inlet including the Mat-Su Valley

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:18 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
Dense Fog Advisory not set to expire until 1 pm on Wednesday from south of Talkeetna and down into Cook Inlet including the Mat-Su Valley's

Get ready...colder air is heading south

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:00 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
Get ready, the cold is coming! Southcentral sees decreasing temperatures into the weekend.

After some early cloud and fog cover, the sun comes out for the day and looks to do so through Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:08 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
After some early cloud and fog cover, the sun comes out for the day and looks to do so through Wednesday

A winter storm brings in rain and snow

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
Rain and snow moved over southcentral Alaska. Anchorage’s lower elevations saw slushy snow that largely melted Monday, except in the higher elevations. Skies will clear, sunshine builds into the region and temperatures start dropping over the week.