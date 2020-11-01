Advertisement

1 new death, 349 COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

(KTUU)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:32 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another Alaskan has died and 349 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Most of the newly reported cases are among Alaska residents, with only two new nonresident cases reported Sunday. In total, DHSS is reporting 9,082 active cases in the state among residents and nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 157
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 35
  • Juneau City and Borough: 10
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 28
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 68
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 6
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 6
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 4
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 1
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 4
  • Unknown: 4
  • Bethel Census Area: 9
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 11

The latest reported death brings the state’s total to 83. Hospital data on the dashboard shows there are now 80 people hospitalized with COVID-19; another 18 people suspected of having the disease are also in the hospital.

Since the pandemic hit Alaska, there have been 16,705 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, including residents and non-residents. At least 7,104 people are presumed to be recovered.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

