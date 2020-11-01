Bone-chilling cold remains through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

Anchorage just experienced the 8th coldest Halloween on record and the coldest Halloween since 1999, as afternoon highs climbed into the lower 20s. Even with the sunshine, as you stepped outside it was hard to stay on the warm side.

If you’re a fan of the sunny skies, we’ll see it stick around for the foreseeable future, which also means we stay on the dry side. If you have any plans for Sunday make sure you bundle up, as afternoon highs will once again climb into the lower 20s. It’ll feel colder though, as winds are expected to increase though the day. We’ll see afternoon winds out of the north gusting anywhere from 30-40 mph, with even higher gusts expected for Portage Valley.

This will keep wind chills through the day in the single digits for many locations. Once the winds subside, we’ll see a return to afternoon highs in the 20s and overnight lows dipping into the teens and single digit.

Have a blessed Sunday!

