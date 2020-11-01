Cook Inlet Conference announces flag football all-conference selections

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cook Inlet Conference announced its 2020 all-conference roster and special awards. The Offensives Player of the Year honors were given to Dimond’s Skyler Coleman, and Defensive Player of the Year was split between West’s Ariana Harris and South’s Hannah Kragt. The CIC flag football all-conference rosters can be found here.

