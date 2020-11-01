Advertisement

Cook Inlet Conference names high school football all-conference teams

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cook Inlet Conference announced its 2020 high school football all-conference teams naming two different rosters since the conference was split into north and south.

East High School quarterback Ja’Sem A’tonio was named CIC North offensive player of the year while his teammate and defensive lineman Georgie Mageo earned CIC North defensive player of the year honors.

[https://www.scribd.com/document/482393170/2020-ASD-All-Conference-Football-NORTH]

East won the Cook Inlet Conference championship to cap off an undefeated season and was unable to play for a state title after the Alaska School Activities Association canceled it citing concerns over COVID-19.

The CIC South gave Service High School wide receiver Damien Johnson offensive player of the year honors, and South High School outside linebacker Kellen Curtis was named defensive player of the year.

[https://www.scribd.com/document/482393171/2020-ASD-All-Conference-Football-SOUTH]

