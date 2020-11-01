Advertisement

Pine St. closed in both directions as APD investigates crash with injuries

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

Update (7:50 p.m.) - All lanes are now open.

Original story - Officers are on the scene of a car crash with injuries on Pine Street north of Debarr Rd.

According to APD, Pine Street is closed in both directions between Debarr and San Roberto as the investigation continues.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Volunteers help mobile home park water woes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Volunteers donate water to tenants who have not had running water in their homes for months.

News

Fact Checker: Al Gross’s “more hiding” attack ad against Dan Sullivan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker, an ongoing segment, evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of campaign ads.

News

Fact Checker: the Dan Sullivan ad accusing Al Gross of getting “caught on tape”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Fact checker is an ongoing segment that evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of political advertising.

News

Cook Inlet Conference names high school football all-conference teams

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Cook Inlet Conference named North and South all-conference teams for high school football.

Latest News

News

State officals wrap up Large-scale drug investigation out of Nome

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
During the investigation, officers were able to find numerous people were selling and distributing heroin and meth.

News

APD K9 catches burglary suspect

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Officers said they saw the suspect put K9 Rylin "in a headlock and attempt to twist her neck."

News

APD Investigating after two found dead in Fairview home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday in a Fairview neighborhood.

News

1 new death, 447 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Most of the newly reported cases are among Alaska residents, with seven new nonresident cases reported Saturday.

News

Salvation Army sees increase in demand for free lunch program

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:35 PM AKDT
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Salvation Army offers free food to go every Friday and says the number of customers is increasing.

News

Chugach Electric closes sale for Municipal Light and Power

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:58 PM AKDT
|
By Dave Leval
Utility company changes hands in $1 billion sale