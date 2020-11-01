Advertisement

SWAT responds to home in Abbott Loop neighborhood

One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.
One person is injured after a shooting outside a bar on Chalet Drive.(MGN)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage Police Department SWAT is responding to a situation around the 3600 block of E 64th Avenue. Police are asking to public to avoid the area. Both E 64th Avenue and E 65th Avenue are closed between Spruce and Winchester.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, APD received a call from a person reporting a suspicious man in a parking lot near the 4500 block of Spenard Road. The caller reported the man was pulling a gun in and out of his clothing, while getting in and out of a car.

Patrol cars arrived on scene and blocked the man’s car. Police say the man violently rammed his way out, in turn causing substantial damage to police cars and a nearby building.

The man drove off without police pursuit. Officers learned the man’s identity and that he had a felony warrant. Police were then able to locate the suspect’s car on the 3600 block of E 64th Avenue, and have confirmed he is inside a home at that location. Police say since the man is not responding to calls to come out of the home, a SWAT was called to respond.

Police say if you don’t need to be in the vicinity, avoid it and seek alternative routes, as tactics to apprehend the suspect may include a variety of tools, including the deployment of gas, which could be harmful to some people. Residents in the nearby area should remain inside and make sure all doors and windows are closed.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 new death, 349 COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Another Alaskan has died and 349 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

News

Pine St. closed in both directions as APD investigates crash with injuries

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

News

Volunteers help mobile home park water woes

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Volunteers donate water to tenants who have not had running water in their homes for months.

News

Fact Checker: Al Gross’s “more hiding” attack ad against Dan Sullivan

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Fact Checker, an ongoing segment, evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of campaign ads.

Latest News

News

Fact Checker: the Dan Sullivan ad accusing Al Gross of getting “caught on tape”

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
Fact checker is an ongoing segment that evaluates the accuracy and truthfulness of political advertising.

News

Cook Inlet Conference names high school football all-conference teams

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Cook Inlet Conference named North and South all-conference teams for high school football.

News

State officals wrap up Large-scale drug investigation out of Nome

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
During the investigation, officers were able to find numerous people were selling and distributing heroin and meth.

News

APD K9 catches burglary suspect

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Officers said they saw the suspect put K9 Rylin "in a headlock and attempt to twist her neck."

News

APD Investigating after two found dead in Fairview home

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:51 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday in a Fairview neighborhood.

News

1 new death, 447 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:10 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
Most of the newly reported cases are among Alaska residents, with seven new nonresident cases reported Saturday.