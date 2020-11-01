SWAT responds to home in Abbott Loop neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage Police Department SWAT is responding to a situation around the 3600 block of E 64th Avenue. Police are asking to public to avoid the area. Both E 64th Avenue and E 65th Avenue are closed between Spruce and Winchester.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, APD received a call from a person reporting a suspicious man in a parking lot near the 4500 block of Spenard Road. The caller reported the man was pulling a gun in and out of his clothing, while getting in and out of a car.

Patrol cars arrived on scene and blocked the man’s car. Police say the man violently rammed his way out, in turn causing substantial damage to police cars and a nearby building.

The man drove off without police pursuit. Officers learned the man’s identity and that he had a felony warrant. Police were then able to locate the suspect’s car on the 3600 block of E 64th Avenue, and have confirmed he is inside a home at that location. Police say since the man is not responding to calls to come out of the home, a SWAT was called to respond.

Police say if you don’t need to be in the vicinity, avoid it and seek alternative routes, as tactics to apprehend the suspect may include a variety of tools, including the deployment of gas, which could be harmful to some people. Residents in the nearby area should remain inside and make sure all doors and windows are closed.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.