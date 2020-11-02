Advertisement

1 new death, 345 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

(MGN)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:16 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 345 new COVID-19 cases in the State of Alaska.

The new death brings the state total of COVID-19 deaths to 84. Alaska has seen a total of 17,057 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, DHSS says 9,863 are considered active and infectious.

A total of 451 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 79 people currently hospitalized with the virus and another 18 are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Six COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator.

The DHSS hospital data dashboard says there are currently 41 intensive care unit beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department says 37 ICU beds are available in the municipality.

Only one of the new cases was reported in a nonresident. According to the DHSS coronavirus dashboard, the nonresident’s location is unknown.

The bulk of the new cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 158 in Anchorage, five in Chugiak and 13 in Eagle River. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough is also seeing a surge in cases with 17 new COVID-19 cases in Palmer and 45 new cases in Wasilla.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 176
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 47
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Two
  • Mat-Su Borough: 68
  • Nome Census Area: Three
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: Three
  • City and Borough of Juneau: Four
  • Ketchikan: Two
  • Bethel Census Area: 13
  • Dillingham Census Area: One
  • Kusilvak Census Area: Nine
  • Aleutians East Borough: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from the DHSS coronavirus dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

