APD investigating shooting near the Glenn Highway at Muldoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just after 8:00 p.m., APD responded to a call of a shooting in the area of the Glenn Highway and Muldoon Road. According to the Nixle alert, initial reports indicated a person driving in the area in a silver sedan was shot from another vehicle.

Officers made contact with the adult victim who was then transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

According to APD a short time later another male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officials say it appears the second male was involved in the same shooting. His condition is also unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information please call APD Dispatch at 311.

