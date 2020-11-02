Advertisement

ASD announces in school learning for Pre-K through grade 2 starting November 16

Anchorage School District building (KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:45 PM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says it plans to bring students from Pre-K through Grade 2, The Whaley School and Elementary self-contained special educations programs back to face-to-face education. ASD says families ready to send their kids back to in-person learning will be able to do so on November 16, 2020.

ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop says parents do have choices when deciding whether or not to send their children back to school in-person.

“To that point, teams are working to expand learning opportunities as we seek to support the needs of all our students and families. While many parents have expressed a strong desire to get their kids back into school buildings, there are other parents who have shared they are not yet comfortable with that option,” said Bishop in a letter to ASD families.

Parents who are interested in keeping their children at home are encouraged to enroll in the ASD Virtual program as the preferred option. According to ASD, the ASD Virtual option will now include daily Zoom lessons with a virtual teacher in English language arts (ELA) and math, for grades K-5.

There’s also an option for families who are enrolled in ASD in School, and want to stay with their classroom teacher, but are interested in waiting before sending their children back mid-November. ASD says a team of teachers and principals is working on a plan for video-based reading and math lessons to be posted in Canvas. ASD says more information on this option is to come.

In the letter, Bishop stated that plans for mitigation of COVID-19 spread within schools includes mask wearing and physical distancing, in line with Municipal mandates. There will also be hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting protocols in place, as well as guidance on school pick up/drop off, recess and COVID-19 case response and notification.

“During the first part of the back to school plan, we estimate fewer than 25 percent of our total student population will occupy our 59 elementary schools,” Bishop said in the letter. “Fewer than 50 percent of students enrolled in each elementary school will be physically present during this first phase. This will allow principals and staff greater flexibility in implementing social distancing and other safety procedures.”

A list of each school’s health and safety plans will be posted here by November 4.

