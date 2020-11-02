Advertisement

Candidates spend final weekend on the campaign trail

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Dave Leval
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:12 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -An energized Dan Sullivan made a campaign stop in Eagle River Sunday.

“Let’s pump it up Eagle River,” Sullivan said to the crowd outside the Lions' Club.

He is seeking his second term in the U.S. Senate. Sullivan admits his opponent is outspending him by a 5-1 margin. But, he’s not worried.

“We have the people, we have the energy, we have the ideas,” said Sullivan. “We have the vision people in Alaska want for the future in this election.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Al Gross braved the cold as he brought his campaign to downtown Palmer.

“We’re going to be standing out on the streets the next three days,” Gross said. “We’re going to be dressing warm, we have our hand warmers.”

The senate is one of two congressional races on the ballot Tuesday.

Rep. Don Young also campaigned at the Lions' Club, as he’s seeking a 25th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The foundation of the cake is already there. It’s already in the oven,” Young said. “We’re just hoping it’s baked correctly.”

But Alyse Galvin wants to prevent that. The independent candidate spent part of her weekend in Anchorage.

“This race is close, there’s no question about it,” Galvin said. “Alaskans are ready to change. But now they have to do the walking with the talking.”

The pandemic has forced some of the candidates to change their strategy.

“We are virtually all over the place. We’re doing tele-town halls,” Galvin said. “We have 14,000 people invited last Sunday. We’re having thousands on the call every night.”

“I’m one of those who likes to meet, associate, shake hands, kiss babies, that sort of thing,” said Young. “Doing this by Zoom has always bothered me.”

But some things remain the same as all the candidates still meet face to face as they seek last minute votes that could propel them to victory.

