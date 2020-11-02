Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Goose Creek Correctional Center

(KTUU)
(KTUU) (KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:06 AM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An outbreak of COVID-19 at Goose Creek Correctional Center has grown to 22 COVID-19 cases in inmates at the facility.

A spokesperson with the facility said the first positive case was identified on Wednesday. Since then, all inmates in the section have been tested, a spokesperson said.

Department of Corrections says 119 people live in the area with the COVID-19 outbreak. The facility said it will test all inmates who have not tested positive for the virus every three days until two weeks have passed with no new cases.

Goose Creek Correctional Center is a medium-security men’s prison in Wasilla, according to the DOC website. The facility has a total of 1,535 beds with the majority for general housing. DOC states the center employs around 300 staff members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Special session to extend Governor’s emergency declaration uncertain among legislators

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Leadership is unsure they will have the votes to call a special session.

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:42 PM AKDT
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM AKDT
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:44 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.