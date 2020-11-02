COVID-19 outbreak reported at Goose Creek Correctional Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An outbreak of COVID-19 at Goose Creek Correctional Center has grown to 22 COVID-19 cases in inmates at the facility.

A spokesperson with the facility said the first positive case was identified on Wednesday. Since then, all inmates in the section have been tested, a spokesperson said.

Department of Corrections says 119 people live in the area with the COVID-19 outbreak. The facility said it will test all inmates who have not tested positive for the virus every three days until two weeks have passed with no new cases.

Goose Creek Correctional Center is a medium-security men’s prison in Wasilla, according to the DOC website. The facility has a total of 1,535 beds with the majority for general housing. DOC states the center employs around 300 staff members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.