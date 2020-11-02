Election anxiety, advice from the experts on how to stay calm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At this point in the election cycle you have most likely been inundated with campaign ads, phone calls text messages and as the big day approaches anxiety surrounding the election has increased.

“Anxiety can come out in different ways, there are many different symptoms of anxiety, some people might feel nervous, they might feel restless or tense.” Says E.J. David, Ph.D. a professor of psychology at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

According to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association, nearly 70% of Americans say they are significantly stressed out about the pending election. That is a stark increase from 2016 when only about 52% of the nation felt the same way.

“Given this election season, I think there are many added sources of stress and therefore sources of anxiety for many people," David said.

There are steps you can take to mitigate the impact of that stress on your life, David says “exercise is a coping mechanism for many people but also seeking people who will support you.”

In addition to physical activity or friendly comfort counselor, Prentiss Pemberton of Counseling Solutions Alaska has some advice about social media intake at this critical juncture of the election season as well.

“Don’t scroll through you know all the doomsday news feeds, don’t get on Facebook and read what the algorithms feed you because it only fuels the anxiety and it solves nothing. People call it political porn and that’s essentially what it is,” Pemberton said.

For those looking for the relief of an election winner, Pemberton pointed out that we may not know who has won this election Tuesday night. He also cautioned a warning for once a victor is crowned.

“Be prepared for some uncertainty after the election, settle down, day two is not the day, after you find out who won, to go out and poke at all your republican friends or all your liberal friends, take a couple of days to decompress,” Pemberton said.

Both Pemberton and David also noted that anxiety isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it can be healthy, but too much of it is where it can become a problem. So with election day less than 24 hours away now, control what you can, try not to overly stress about what you can’t, and breathe.

