Law enforcement battle it out to help a food bank in need

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A bit of friendly competition between law enforcement agencies is resulting in getting food donations to those in need.

“This food drive has been a big success for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, Alaska’s law enforcement officers really care about our community and that’s why you see such a heated competition between neighbor agencies to raise the most money for this worthy cause,” said Captain Ron Wall, Commander of the Alaska State Troopers D Detachment.

During the month of October law enforcement officers across the Interior participated in the 2nd annual Fairbanks area Law Enforcement Food Drive supporting the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Several agencies were challenged to raise the most money for the food bank. Thanks to two generous donations from local businesses, the Interior State Troopers raised more than $7,500 dollars in donations. Gene’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram donated $5,001 and Fairbanks Nissan donated $2,500 towards the cause.

“The donations of canned food and money from citizens, troopers, police officers, dispatchers, and local businesses will help keep the food bank operating through the long, cold winter ahead,” said Captain Ron Wall, Commander of the Alaska State Troopers D Detachment.

One thing that makes this food drive important to Interior law enforcement agencies is that when a troopers or law enforcement officers respond to a home in the Interior and see that food is needed, they simply call the food bank and request a box of food items be dropped off to the people in need.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.