Advertisement

Law enforcement battle it out to help a food bank in need

2nd annual Fairbanks Area Law Enforcement Food Drive (Courtesy: Alaska Department of Public Safety)
2nd annual Fairbanks Area Law Enforcement Food Drive (Courtesy: Alaska Department of Public Safety)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 7:04 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A bit of friendly competition between law enforcement agencies is resulting in getting food donations to those in need.

“This food drive has been a big success for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, Alaska’s law enforcement officers really care about our community and that’s why you see such a heated competition between neighbor agencies to raise the most money for this worthy cause,” said Captain Ron Wall, Commander of the Alaska State Troopers D Detachment.

During the month of October law enforcement officers across the Interior participated in the 2nd annual Fairbanks area Law Enforcement Food Drive supporting the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Several agencies were challenged to raise the most money for the food bank. Thanks to two generous donations from local businesses, the Interior State Troopers raised more than $7,500 dollars in donations. Gene’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram donated $5,001 and Fairbanks Nissan donated $2,500 towards the cause.

“The donations of canned food and money from citizens, troopers, police officers, dispatchers, and local businesses will help keep the food bank operating through the long, cold winter ahead,” said Captain Ron Wall, Commander of the Alaska State Troopers D Detachment.

One thing that makes this food drive important to Interior law enforcement agencies is that when a troopers or law enforcement officers respond to a home in the Interior and see that food is needed, they simply call the food bank and request a box of food items be dropped off to the people in need.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Halloween 2020: Where Halloween took a major step back

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:22 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Billy Stapleton's house won't be what it normally is this time of year, but he still wants everyone who would be stopping by to try to have a fun - and safe - Halloween.

Community

Freshly squeezed juice for respiratory worker relief

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:06 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
It's Respiratory Care Week, a time to appreciate those front line workers. On Thursday, one south Anchorage business provided some relief after squeezing some juice.

Community

Halloween 2020: Some tricks to safely deliver treats

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:38 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Halloween coverage continues with a tour of some of the stops in the Anchorage Bowl and how folks are giving out candy during a pandemic.

Homepage

Scary scavenger hunt, Anchorage Downtown Partnership offers new Trick or Treat Street event

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:36 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership has found new ways to celebrate the most haunted of holidays while also allowing for social distancing. How their Scavenger Hunt, Virtual Costume Contest, and Halloween Day event could provide the giddy ghouls in your household something to celebrate.

Latest News

Community

Watch: Spenard bar offers special cocktail with proceeds going to friend’s cancer relief fund

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:31 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Fiori D'Italia is using their exceptional cocktail making skills to help a dear friend and beloved regular, Carissa Pearce.

News

Halloween 2020: Picking your mask during a pandemic

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:28 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
There's a lot of masks to choose from, but would they protect you from COVID-19?

Community

Alaska Zoo holding its own presidential election

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:17 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
In a campaign won by most donations, two campaigns are heating up for the title of President of the Alaska Zoo

News

Friends, family reflect on life and legacy of Jack Roderick

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:58 AM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Former Anchorage Borough Mayor Jack Roderick died in mid-October at the age of 94.

Community

On Alaska Highway Day, recognizing African American soldiers and their contributions to historic roadway

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
Oct. 25 is also known as Alaska Highway Day.

Homelessness

Anchorage looks to increase non-congregate sheltering options for homeless population

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT
|
By Daniella Rivera
As temperatures drop, more people are seeking shelter, leading to what Anchorage’s homeless coordinator Nancy Burke called a “challenging position” for the city. On some nights, there wasn’t enough space at the emergency shelter inside the Sullivan Arena, which is the only shelter currently open for referrals. People had to be added to a waitlist or turned away.