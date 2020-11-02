New construction at Hilltop Ski Area a game changer for the UAA ski team

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Hilltop Ski Area is constructing a slalom arena which is good news for the University of Alaska Anchorage Alpine Ski Team who can use the run to train for their upcoming season. Watch the video above to find out how UAA head ski coach Sparky Anderson got the idea, plus an update on the ski teams fundraising efforts. To donate to the UAA ski team click here.

