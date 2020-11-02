Special session to extend Governor’s emergency declaration uncertain among legislators

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise around Alaska, Governor Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, and the legislature are struggling over if, when, and how to extend the Governor’s emergency proclamation. The emergency powers expire November 15, and an extension would require a vote from the legislature, which in turn would require them to call themselves into a special session.

On Friday, Dunleavy’s Chief of Staff Ben Stevens sent a letter to Senate President Cathy Geissel, R-Alaska and Speaker for the House Bryce Edgemon, I-Alaska, asking about the possibility of a special session.

“This letter is officially requesting if, pursuant to AS 24.05.100(a)(2), the membership of the Legislature has been polled to consider convening a special session on extending the disaster declaration,” he wrote.

“The purpose of the letter is to find out what lawmakers want to do,” Stevens said in a written statement Friday. “Are they willing and able to call themselves into special session and extend the deadline before it expires on November 15, which only they have the authority to do.”

Geissel and Edgemon responded with a letter of their own saying they would poll the body, but adding that “it will take [Gov. Dunleavy’s] assistance to achieve the necessary threshold for the legislature to call itself into session.”

The legislature needs at least 40 votes to call itself into session, but if they don’t, Stevens wrote that the governor will have two other options: call an immediate special session, or let the powers expire and declare a new emergency.

At the possibility of a special session, Stevens raised concerns about drawing the legislature from around the state to Juneau.

“The Governor is rightfully concerned that even a brief special session in Juneau could pose an unacceptable risk to lawmakers, their communities, legislative staff, and Juneau residents,” he wrote.

Giessel and Edgemon also acknowledged the possibility of not holding a special session writing that “if the 40 votes cannot be achieved, we are keenly interested in having a discussion with you about other avenues to address the important measures in SB 241 that are about to expire.”

The Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association, which has been raising concerns over the rising case numbers and hospitalizations, encouraged the Governor to call for an extension of SB 241, which would extend his powers.

“[SB 241] has very specific provisions in there that affect health care,” said Jared Kosin, President of ASHNHA.

He said the bill waives a requirement that patients meet in-person with doctors before beginning telehealth treatment. It also expedites licensing for physicians, and waives certain federal requirements, such as those on alternative care sites, like the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

“Without a declaration at the state level, we believe that we would no longer be in compliance with federal law, meaning we couldn’t even have alternate care sites to be providing care is we face a major surge,” Kosin said.

He added that ASHNHA supports an extension of SB 241, and that if the Governor declared a new emergency, steps would need to be taken to implement similar waivers on telehealth and licensing.

“If that bill, that provision were to go away, we are really hopeful that the governor would use his emergency powers through the declaration to do some type of regulatory workaround,” he said.

It’s unclear at this point which route Dunleavy will take, or if the legislature will call itself into special session, but a spokesperson for the Governor’s office pointed to a comment Dunleavy made at a Wednesday press conference that we would make an announcement in the coming week.

